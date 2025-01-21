Iran's leader emphasizes resistance as key legacy of Islamic Revolution

(MENAFN) Iranian Leader Masoud Pezeshkian highlights the significance of resisting oppression as a cornerstone of the Islamic Revolution's legacy.



During a meeting with the Islamic Development Coordination Council and the Headquarters for the 46th Anniversary of the Revolution's Victory on Monday, Pezeshkian reflected on the sacrifices made since its success. “We have suffered many martyrs and of terrorism. Our enemies have repeatedly targeted our leaders, elites, and prominent figures in attempts to undermine this revolution,” he said.



The president expressed condolences for the martyrdom of judiciary judges Ali Razini and Mohammad Moqiseh, calling their deaths further evidence of Iran's ongoing fight against terrorism.



“These sacrifices reveal that Iran and its revolution have been consistent victims of terrorism. The atrocities by the Zionist regime and its backers in Gaza, targeting women and children, are blatant examples of terrorism. Yet, ironically, they accuse us of supporting terrorism,” he remarked.



Pezeshkian also praised the people of Gaza for their recent victory against the Zionist regime. “We congratulate the resilient people of Gaza and Palestine on their triumph. They faced oppression with dignity and courage, achieving a remarkable accomplishment. Their resilience is a lesson for other nations on standing firm against terrorism,” he added.

