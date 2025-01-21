Combat Ongoing In Urban Areas Of Chasiv Yar, Toretsk Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Combat is ongoing between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian in the urban areas of Chasiv Yar and Toretsk.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group of Forces.

In the Kramatorsk and Toretsk sectors of the front, fighting persists in the urban areas of Chasiv Yar and Toretsk. Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled near Stupochky, Krymske, and Ozarianivka. Some Ukrainian positions were destroyed due to Russian assault actions and intense fire, but measures are being taken to prevent further deterioration of tactical positions.

In the Kharkiv and Kupiansk sectors, Russian assault groups unsuccessfully attacked the Ukrainian positions near Vovchansk, Petropavlivka, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector, the Ukrainian forces repelled attacks in the areas of Nadiya, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, and Terny. Near Novoserhiivka, Russians attempted to deploy armored vehicles to support their offensive but lost a tank and an armored vehicle to Ukrainian fire.

In the Siversk sector, the Russian troops conducted unsuccessful offensive actions toward Verkhniokamianske.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Russian forces are attempting to leverage their numerical advantage to advance. The Ukrainian positions were attacked near Vodiane Druhe, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, Andriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, Ulakly, and Yantarne.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Russians continued active offensive operations aimed at blocking Velyka Novosilka. The Ukrainian troops are holding defensive lines on the outskirts of Velyka Novosilka and inflicting heavy losses on the enemy.

The Russian forces launched assaults with armored support but lost two armored vehicles to Ukrainian fire towards Kostiantynopil.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the total combat losses of the Russian forces in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to January 21, 2024, amount to approximately 822,030 personnel, including 1,600 troops lost over the past day alone.