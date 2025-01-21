Merci Of The Gods: An Annunaki Trilogy, Book 1 Launches – A Thrilling Blend Of Ancient Secrets And Modern Chaos

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Step into a world where the past and future collide in Merci of the Gods: An Annunaki Trilogy, 1. This gripping story unravels ancient alien prophecies, buried secrets, and Earthly turmoil, all while following one woman's journey of self-discovery and courage.

Merci Lowe's life is turned upside down after the sudden loss of her mother, Estelle Lowe, a famous archaeologist. As Merci struggles with her grief, she stumbles upon an extraordinary truth: a connection between humanity's origins and the Annunaki, an ancient alien race. Thrown into a reality she never believed possible, Merci becomes the key to uncovering secrets that could change the fate of the world forever.







“Merci of the Gods: An Annunaki Trilogy, Book 1 is a story about uncovering the truth, facing challenges, and stepping into your power,” said Pingke Nefferttitti DuBignon. “Merci's journey shows us that even in times of chaos, there's always a chance to create something new.”

Why Readers Will Love This Book:



Fresh Take on Ancient Legends: Explores the mysterious Annunaki and their link to humanity's origins.

A Relatable Heroine: Merci Lowe's journey through loss , discovery, and courage will resonate with readers. Packed with Suspense: A thrilling story filled with secrets, action, and high-stakes decisions.

About the Author:

Pingke Nefferttitti DuBignon lives in Griffin, Georgia, and has a deep love for storytelling, ancient history, and mythology. Merci of the Gods: An Annunaki Trilogy, Book 1 is the culmination of two decades of imagination and dedication, making it a truly personal and inspiring work.

Where to Buy:

Merci of the Gods: An Annunaki Trilogy, Book 1 is now available at