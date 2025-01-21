Green Spaces Established To Restore Ecology In Liberated Khojaly
Date
1/21/2025 3:10:49 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Read more
In the liberated Khojaly district, significant green spaces are
being established as part of efforts to rebuild infrastructure and
restore ecological balance.
According to Azernews , special attention is
being paid to the reconstruction of green areas alongside extensive
construction and restoration work in Khojaly city.
The Public legal Entity "Restoration, Construction, and
Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdara, and Khojaly
districts" is planting trees such as Eldar pine, Eastern plane,
Leyland cypress, Italian pine, birch, and olive, as well as various
decorative shrubs and flowers, in accordance with the area's
topography and ecological environment. These local and decorative
tree species add beauty to the newly rebuilt city. Special care is
being taken for the watering and maintenance of these green spaces,
and the expansion of new green areas will continue.
It should be noted that during the occupation period, the green
areas in Khojaly city, like in other settlements, were destroyed by
Armenians.
To date, 52 families, comprising 204 people, have been relocated
to Khojaly city. The resettlement process will continue in stages
based on the "First State Program for the Great Return" to the
liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
MENAFN21012025000195011045ID1109111447
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.