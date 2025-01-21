Qatar Kite Festival Continues To Draw Large Crowds At Old Doha Port

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha: The ongoing Qatar Kite Festival 2025 has continued to attract a large number of enthusiasts-citizens, residents and tourists alike-at the Old Doha Port, the venue of the third phase of the 10-day event, which concludes on January 25.

Hundreds of kites took to the skies of Doha yesterday, creating a vibrant tapestry of colour, artistry, and cultural unity. This year's event was a grand celebration of tradition and innovation, attracting thousands of participants and spectators from across the globe.

The festival is showcasing a dazzling array of kites, ranging from intricately designed traditional models to modern aerodynamic creations.



Teams from Belgium, China, Colombia, England, France, Germany, India, Italy, Indonesia, Ireland, Malaysia, Switzerland, Thailand, Kuwait, Tunisia, Türkiye, and Oman are joining hosts Qatar in presenting their national symbols, cultural motifs, and creative designs in the form of kites that soared gracefully over Doha's skyline.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Edo Borghetti, a leader of the Italian team, noted that the Qatar Kite Festival has continued to live up to its billings as one of the best-organized festivals of its kind in the world.“The organisation here is of very high standard, and that's why I've continued to be a part of it from inception. Besides, the hospitality is top-notch, as I have enjoyed very good food and comfortable accommodation, among other things. It's been a wonderful experience as usual,” he said.

Borghetti, who is showcasing one of the biggest kites-a 41m circumference kite named Bul-noted that one of the fascinating aspects of the festival is the genuine interest from the people who have continued to appreciate the works of the participating teams.

“Everyone is genuinely interested and happy to be a part of the festival. It is not just the young but also the old. What attracted me to kite making in the first place was the joy it gives to all lovers of kites, and I can see it in multiple folds here,” said the Italian veteran who has been making kites for over 35 years now.

Omar Buhamed, a member of the Kuwaiti team, said he is very happy to see that their works are putting smiles on the faces of people in Qatar.

“It has been an exciting few days here, and I am enjoying every bit of the moment. It is a great feeling to see the people, especially the children, having fun and enjoying themselves. I was attracted to this hobby in the first place by this kind of thing, and I am glad it is being replicated here in unquantifiable numbers,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dirk Sonja Kruger from the German team noted that the timing of this year's event was almost perfect considering that the weather had been in favorable condition, ensuring that the event was a success.“We've been enjoying some very good weather, which makes everything almost perfect. Considering that kite flying is heavily dependent on the weather, the event this year has really been very great. It is very gratifying to see the joy radiating on the faces of the children and other participants. I would definitely be part of next year's event, all things being equal,” he said.