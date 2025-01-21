Date
1/21/2025 12:05:05 AM
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:41 AM EST - Xanadu Mines Ltd : Has filed an independent National Instrument 43-101 technical report titled National Instrument 43-101 Report, Kharmagtai Copper-Gold Project, South Gobi, Mongolia, effective 10 October 2024. Xanadu Mines Ltd
shares T are trading unchanged at $0.05.
