ICRC Transfers Hostages, Detainees In Gaza-Israel Operation

AMMAN - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated the release and transfer of three hostages out of Gaza to Israel, and 90 Palestinian detainees from Israel to the occupied Palestinian territory.

The operation was "complex," requiring rigorous security measures to minimise the risks to those involved. Navigating large crowds and heightened emotions posed challenges during the transfers, and in Gaza, ICRC teams had to manage the dangers posed by unexploded ordnance and destroyed infrastructure, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

“We are relieved that those released can be reunited with their loved ones,” said ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric.

“Ensuring their safe return and providing the necessary care at this critical moment is a great responsibility. This operation is a powerful example of how our role as a neutral actor between the warring sides can save and change lives, provided that the parties come to an agreement,” Spoljaric said.

The operation marks the beginning of a multi-phase operation, as agreed by the parties, to bring hostages and detainees home, said the statement.

The ICRC, as a neutral humanitarian intermediary, facilitates the safe transfer of hostages and detainees. Specialised ICRC staff, including doctors, are on-hand to provide care as needed.

“More families are waiting anxiously for their loved ones to come home,” President Spoljaric said.

“We call on all parties to continue to adhere to their commitments to ensure the next operations can take place safely. Our teams are ready to continue to implement the agreement so that more hostages and detainees are released, and more families reunited,” the ICRC president noted.

In addition, as part of the broader agreement, urgently needed humanitarian assistance must enter Gaza, where civilians have struggled for months to access food, drinkable water and shelter, according to the statement.

The ICRC is ready to significantly scale up its humanitarian response, in coordination with its partners in the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. This includes providing much-needed relief like medicines and food as well as support for essential services like health care, water and sanitation, and electricity, the statement said.

The parties must adhere to international humanitarian law at all times, including during release operations. This includes taking constant care to protect civilians as well as medical facilities and personnel.