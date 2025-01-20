Donald Trump Takes Oath As 47Th US President: A Look At His Net Worth And Investments

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Donald , who overcame impeachments, criminal indictments and a pair of assassination attempts to win another term in the White House, was sworn in on Monday as the 47th US president.

It is a known fact that Trump was a businessman before he entered the electoral fray. His major businesses include and technology.

Trump's swearing-in ceremony was moved indoors due to intense cold.

As of November 4, a day before America heads to the polls, Donald Trump's net worth was $5.6 billion. This is $1.9 billion more than his total wealth in 2016 and $3.1 billion more than in 2020, according to Forbes.

His most valued asset is a $3.5 billion stake in the US-listed parent company, Trump Media and Technology Group, to Truth Social, a social media platform.

The value of that stake has dropped recently from $6.3 billion last week, when Trump was worth an all-time high of $8.4 billion.

According to Forbes estimates, Trump's real estate investment was $1.1 billion as of August 2024.

Trump holds a stake in the Manhattan skyscraper that is five blocks south and one block west of Trump Tower.

He also owns two leaseholds on retail lasting until.

Donald Trump said on Monday that he will issue a raft of executive orders aimed at reshaping how the United States deals with citizenship and immigration. His comments came immediately after his inauguration.

The 47th president will set to work almost immediately with a series of presidential decrees intended to drastically reduce the number of migrants entering the country.

"First, I will declare a national emergency at our southern border," Trump said.

"All illegal entry will immediately be halted, and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came.

"I will send troops to the southern border to repel the disastrous invasion of our country," he said.