IED Found During Search Operation In J&K's Poonch
Date
1/20/2025 3:16:19 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A ready-to-use IED was found during an anti-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday, security officials said.
The improvised explosive device (IED), weighing a kilogramme, was found hidden at a secluded place in Dalan village of Degwar sector by army troops. It was subsequently defused by experts, the officials said.
They said the search operation was launched on a specific intelligence input in the village and adjoining areas.
The operation was continuing when the last reports came in, they added.
