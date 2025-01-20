IED Found During Search Operation In J&K's Poonch

The improvised explosive device (IED), weighing a kilogramme, was found hidden at a secluded place in Dalan village of Degwar sector by troops. It was subsequently defused by experts, the officials said.

They said the search operation was launched on a specific intelligence input in the village and adjoining areas.

The operation was continuing when the last reports came in, they added.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now