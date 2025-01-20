IP Bazzaar And RIPA To Host Tech Talk On Emerging Defence Technologies

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi Jan 20, 2025: In a bid to address the growing technological demands of modern defence systems, IP Bazzaar, in collaboration with Reinforce Intellectual Property Association (RIPA), is organizing a Tech Talk on \"Emerging Technologies Shaping Modern Defence.\" The event will take place on January 24, 2025, at the National Productivity Council, Lodhi Road, New Delhi, from 2:30 PM to 6:00 PM.



The roundtable discussion will bring together experts from the defence sector, academia, and the to focus on enhancing collaboration for the development of cutting-edge defence technologies. The event will explore the current state of India\'s defence technology landscape in comparison to global advancements and will seek to identify critical gaps that need to be addressed to foster self-reliance.



A key theme of the discussion will be the importance of aligning academic research with the strategic needs of the defence sector to create indigenous solutions that meet India\'s specific requirements. The organizers have emphasized the need for targeted research and development initiatives to address the challenges of modern defence systems and improve country\'s technological readiness.



\"India\'s defence sector is at a pivotal point where technological advancement is critical to meet evolving security challenges. Strategic collaboration between industry and academia is essential for cultivating innovation, facilitating international cooperation, and developing state-of-the-art Indigenous technologies,\" said Mr Lalit Ambastha, Co-Founder of IP Bazzaar.



The Tech Talk will include perspectives from key stakeholders, highlighting the gaps in defence technology development and strategies to bridge them. Discussions will focus on research and development priorities, innovation frameworks, and long-term pathways for collaboration between academic institutions and the defence industry. The event will also touch upon ways to foster a culture of innovation within the defence sector, ensuring that India remains competitive in the global defence landscape.



The roundtable is expected to feature notable speakers and delegates from leading institutions, think tanks, and organizations, including the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS). These discussions aim to identify actionable steps for enhancing India\'s defence capabilities through focused innovation and partnerships.



Speakers:



1. Major General (Dr) Ashok Kumar (Retd), VSM, DG, CENJOWS



2. Air Vice Marshal Rajiva Ranjan VM (Retd), Ex Asst. Chief of Integrated Def. Staff



3. Cmde (Dr) Arun Pratap Golaya (Retd), VSM



4. Cmde Manish Tripathi (Retd), Ex-Deputy Asst. Chief of Integrated Def. Staff



5. Mr. Sumit Chauhan, CEO, Datopic Technologies



6. Prof. Prabhat Ranjan, Vice Chancellor, D Y Patil International University



7. Brigadier Rajeev Ohri (Retd), VSM



8. Mr. Vivek Venugopal, Executive Director, PwC



The event\'s focus on fostering collaboration aligns with broader national objectives to strengthen India\'s defence infrastructure and technological self-reliance. It reflects the urgent need to address the critical areas where India lags behind global standards while leveraging its strengths to achieve significant progress.



IP Bazzaar, a technology consulting firm specializing in the commercialization of Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs), is leading this initiative as part of its mission to bridge the gap between innovation and application. Known for creating platforms that connect stakeholders across industries, IP Bazzaar aims to drive meaningful dialogue and actionable outcomes through this Tech Talk.



The event will be open to representatives from the defence sector, academic institutions, and industrial organizations interested in contributing to the future of defence technology in India.

