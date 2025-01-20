عربي


Iranian Airliner Crashes At Mehrabad Airport, No Injuries

1/20/2025 2:37:36 PM

Tehran: An Iranian Fokker 100 plane belonging to the domestic airline Karun, heading from Sirjan to Tehran, was involved in an accident at Mehrabad Airport in the capital Tehran Monday.

A tire exploded during the aircraft landing.

Firefighters and rescuers at Mehrabad Airport evacuated the passengers, moved the plane, and reopened the runway.

The passengers and the plane's crew were not harmed.

