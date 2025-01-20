Iranian Airliner Crashes At Mehrabad Airport, No Injuries

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Tehran: An Iranian Fokker 100 plane belonging to the domestic airline Karun, heading from Sirjan to Tehran, was involved in an accident at Mehrabad Airport in the capital Tehran Monday.

A tire exploded during the aircraft landing.

Firefighters and rescuers at Mehrabad Airport evacuated the passengers, moved the plane, and reopened the runway.

The and the plane's crew were not harmed.