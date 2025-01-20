Iranian Airliner Crashes At Mehrabad Airport, No Injuries
Date
1/20/2025 2:37:36 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Tehran: An Iranian Fokker 100 plane belonging to the domestic airline Karun, heading from Sirjan to Tehran, was involved in an accident at Mehrabad Airport in the capital Tehran Monday.
A tire exploded during the aircraft landing.
Firefighters and rescuers at Mehrabad Airport evacuated the passengers, moved the plane, and reopened the runway.
The passengers and the plane's crew were not harmed.
MENAFN20012025000063011010ID1109109917
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.