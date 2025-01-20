Kerala Leads India's Push To Promote Sustainability With IEFK 2025

(MENAFN- KNN India) Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 20 (KNN) The Bureau of Efficiency (BEE), operating under the of Power, has initiated a comprehensive push for advanced energy efficiency strategies across Indian states, marking a crucial step toward achieving the country's Net Zero emissions target by 2070.

The initiative focuses on promoting energy efficiency, expanding energy adoption, and increasing electric power utilisation across various sectors.

In a significant development, A Chandra Sekhara Reddy, BEE's adviser for Southern States and Union Territories, and Hari Kumar, director of the Energy Management Centre Kerala, conducted strategic discussions with K R Jyothi Lal, additional chief secretary of Kerala's Power Department.

The meetings centered on developing effective communication strategies to boost energy efficiency initiatives while addressing climate change and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Kerala has emerged as a frontrunner in this national initiative by announcing the International Energy Festival of Kerala (IEFK) 2025, scheduled for February 7-9, 2025, in Thiruvananthapuram.

This pioneering event aims to create a global platform for energy experts, students, and the public to engage in discussions about innovative energy solutions and showcase advancements in energy conservation technology.

According to Jyothilal, IEFK 2025 will serve as a cornerstone event, bringing together international energy professionals, policymakers, innovators, and investors.

The festival will focus on key areas including enhanced energy efficiency measures, expanded renewable energy adoption, electric mobility promotion, and sustainable building practices, all contributing to the broader goal of creating a more sustainable energy future.

The initiatives align with the national strategy to transform transportation, improve energy availability, and revolutionise business models, positioning India's power sector for a sustainable and climate-resilient future.

This comprehensive approach demonstrates the country's commitment to addressing climate change while maintaining economic growth through innovative energy solutions.

(KNN Bureau)

