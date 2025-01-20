Lojack International Strengthens Its Presence In Europe With The Opening Of Its French Subsidiary

Invented in the 1978s in the United States by a officer looking for a solution to help law enforcement to combat vehicle theft, the LoJack system combines Radio Frequency (VHF), GSM, and GPS technologies to locate stolen vehicles and recover them in collaboration with the police, to return it to its owner.

A pioneer in the market, LoJack is now a key player in vehicle tracking and recovery of stolen vehicles, operating internationally. Thanks to its global network and local partnerships, LoJack ensures rapid location of stolen vehicles and minimizes recovery time.

LoJack is now being deployed in France, a market where theft of vehicles (passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy-duty vehicles) and construction equipment (backhoes, bulldozers, aerial lifts, etc.) is on the rise and becoming increasingly concerning [1,2]. According to data from Eurostat (2021), France holds the top spot in the ranking of countries with the highest number of vehicle thefts, 122,000, followed by Italy with over 110,000 stolen vehicles. Far behind are Germany with 39,000 thefts, Turkey (33,000), the Netherlands (22,000), and Spain (20,000). By combining Radio Frequency (VHF), GSM, and GPS technologies, LoJack provides precise real-time tracking to support the recovery process for stolen assets [3].

"The launch of LoJack France is a significant milestone in our European expansion," explains Maurizio Iperti, President of LoJack. "With Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and now France, we are continuously expanding our global presence, helping our clients track, monitor, recover, and optimize their assets with unmatched connected intelligence, enabling them to manage and grow their businesses effectively."

Over the past few years, LoJack's multi-technology approach has significantly accelerated stolen vehicle recovery process and strengthened efforts to combat vehicle-related crime globally, with over €1,8 billion worth of stolen vehicles returned to their rightful owners. LoJack International's subscription-based SVR business continues to grow, offering solutions as original equipment, fleet management focused on ROI, and pre-installation across entire vehicle fleets. Supported by strong collaboration with all Police forces at different level, as well as with private detective networks.

While vehicle theft recovery remains a core business, LoJack has diversified its offerings with embedded telematics solutions, following its 2016 acquisition by CalAmp, a global leader in connected mobility solutions. The modular "LoJack Connect Fleet Management" platform, built on scalable cloud technology, integrates telematics services, software, and advanced IT solutions into a unified IoT ecosystem, ensuring continuous vehicle connectivity and optimized fleet operations.

"Thanks to our flexible and constantly evolving platform (updated every two weeks), we offer real-time fleet monitoring, management, and rapid analysis of key performance indicators. This allows for optimized utilization by identifying opportunities and maximizing efficiency," concluded Maurizio Iperti.

With an annual growth rate of +80% over the past 40 years, LoJack France aligns with the group's dynamic expansion, which now boasts over one million active subscribers in Europe. The French subsidiary will notably implement European agreements with major groups, such as automakers and rental companies, to further strengthen its presence and impact across the French market. The expansion into the French market will also enable us to better serve many of our European clients with operations in France, ensuring seamless support across borders. This strategic move underscores the company's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its growing European customer base.

1 The number of stolen vehicles reported to security services has been steadily rising since 2022. A 5% increase was recorded in 2023, following a 9% rise in 2022, returning to pre-pandemic levels. (Source: Statistical Report on Insecurity and Crime)

2 According to a study by BauWatch, titled "Threats on Construction Sites" (conducted in October 2023 and based on responses from 500 French construction professionals), there has been a 13% increase in thefts of construction equipment over the past two years.

3 Data source Eurostat 2021,

