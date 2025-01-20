Metahorse Unity Launches On Base Mainnet, Redefining Web3 Horse Racing Gaming

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







Hungri Games Announces Base Integration, Unlocking New Horizons for Metahorse Unity

ISTANBUL, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hungri Games, a pioneer in Web3 gaming, announced its latest milestone: the release of Metahorse Unity on the BASE blockchain. This strategic move reinforces Hungri Games' commitment to innovation and sets the stage for an expanded gaming ecosystem aimed at a global audience.

A Leap Forward in Web3 Gaming

As a core pillar of the $MUNITY token ecosystem, Metahorse Unity continues to push the boundaries of mobile gaming by integrating blockchain technology and offering unique, immersive experiences. The BASE blockchain's robust infrastructure and developer-friendly environment make it the ideal partner to drive the growth of Metahorse Unity's ecosystem. This expansion ensures faster transactions, greater scalability, and a seamless user experience for players around the world.

'The expansion of Metahorse Unity to BASE represents a significant step in our mission to create the next generation of games,' said Arslan Kiran, founder of Hungri Games. 'BASE's innovative ecosystem fits perfectly with our vision of creating a player-centric decentralised gaming universe. Together, we will open up new opportunities for gamers and blockchain enthusiasts alike.'

BASE Integration: Redefining the Gaming Ecosystem

The integration with BASE opens up new opportunities for Metahorse Unity players, including increased accessibility - the BASE ecosystem's compatibility with multiple blockchain networks makes it easier for both new and experienced users to log in.

As part of this initiative, Metahorse Unity players can expect exciting in-game features, improved NFT utility, and exclusive rewards that utilise the power of BASE.

A Shared Commitment to Excellence

Both Hungri Games and BASE share a commitment to advancing the Web3 landscape. By combining Hungri Games' expertise in mobile game development with BASE's state-of-the-art blockchain infrastructure, the collaboration promises to set new benchmarks in the gaming industry.

About Hungri Games

Founded in 2019, Hungri Games is a leading developer and publisher of mid-core and core mobile games. With a portfolio that includes acclaimed titles like Stutengarden, Metahorse Unity, and M-Deeds, Hungri Games aims to redefine the gaming experience by integrating Web3 technologies and fostering a global gaming community.

About BASE

BASE is a next-generation blockchain platform designed to empower developers and users with an efficient, secure, and scalable ecosystem. Known for its commitment to innovation, BASE is the blockchain of choice for projects looking to redefine their industries.

For more information on Metahorse Unity and the BASE ecosystem expansion, visit and .

Contact:

Sevara Shodieva

...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Hungri Games. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at