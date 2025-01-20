Fake Grenade Found Outside Ship Fitted As Shelter For Ukrainians In The Netherlands

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Dutch province of Limburg, found an object resembling a hand grenade near a shelter ship for war-displaced Ukrainians.

The investigation revealed it was a hoax explosive device, Ukrinform reports with reference to NU.

Eighty-six Ukrainians refugees were forced to temporarily evacuate the area to the city council building.

“A hand grenade near a shelter ship for Ukrainian refugees in the province of Limburg turned out to be a fake, tenants can return to their places of residence,” the report says.

Zelensky,FM discuss investments in Ukrainian arms production

It is noted that on Sunday, police found an object resembling a hand grenade near a shelter ship for refugees from Ukraine, near the city of Muk. A police representative told NU on Sunday that law enforcement are almost certain it was a grenade. It was suggested that it could be a World War II munition piece.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a fire broke out on a ship in the Dutch city of Zaandam, where nearly 300 asylum seekers are accommodated.

Photo: X / POL_Limburg