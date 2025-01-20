عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Dividend 15 Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration For Class A & Preferred Share


1/20/2025 9:01:03 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.05833 for each Preferred share ($0.700 annually). Distributions are payable February 10, 2025 to shareholders on record as at January 31, 2025.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $27.60 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $11.11 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $38.71.

Dividend 15 invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TC Energy Corporation.

Distribution Details
Class A Share (DFN) $0.10000
Preferred Share (DFN.PR.A) $0.05833
Record Date: January 31, 2025
Payable Date: February 10, 2025

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443

...


MENAFN20012025004107003653ID1109108965


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search