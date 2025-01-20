President El-Sisi Holds Meeting On “Future Of Egypt” Authority Projects

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Advisor to the President for Urban Planning, Major General Amir Sayed Ahmed; Head of the Affairs Authority, Lieutenant General Ahmed El-Shazly; Head of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority, Major General Ahmed Al-Azzazi; and Executive Director of the "Future of Egypt" Authority for Sustainable Development, Colonel Bahaa El-Ghannam.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shenawy, stated that President El-Sisi followed-up on work progress in projects implemented by the“Future of Egypt” Authority for Sustainable Development. The projects aim to provide high-quality agricultural products at affordable prices for citizens, achieve self-sufficiency in strategic commodities, and export the surplus.

The President emphasized the necessity to support these projects through specific mechanisms, primarily enhancing the efficiency of the irrigation system, constructing silos to store crops and grains, leveraging modern technology in land reclamation and modernizing agricultural mechanization systems.

President El-Sisi gave directives to provide all forms of support for these projects as part of the state's plan to expand agricultural land and increase agricultural production. The President also affirmed the importance of linking these projects to the government's efforts to achieve comprehensive economic development across various sectors so as to contribute to improving citizens' living standards and facilitating their lives.

