Delhi BJP Chief Visits EWS Flats Decaying Due To Kejriwal’S ‘Political Ego’

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and North West Delhi MP Yogender Chandolia on Monday live-streamed and"exposed" on social the grim state of Central Government-constructed flats in the JJ Cluster area of Bawana which AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has"refused" to distribute to the needy.

The field visit came a day after Kejriwal offered to build new affordable houses for sanitation employees in NDMC and MCD, inviting sharp criticism from the BJP which slammed the former Chief for not utilising the already available houses for the poor and“selling fresh dreams” to them.

The two BJP leaders' visit was focused on highlighting Kejriwal's“double standards” under which he did not allot 50,000 flats to sanitation workers and slum dwellers just because of“political rivalry” with the Narendra Modi government.

Addressing the media, Sachdeva said,“Today, we inspected the dilapidated flats, which are a consequence of Kejriwal's obstinacy and political rivalry, thereby exposing his double standards.”

The BJP leaders highlighted how the flats' walls have collapsed due to a lack of maintenance and the premises are covered with dense growth of wild plants and weeds.

Sachdeva accused the Kejriwal government of wasting public funds, pointing to these ruined government flats as glaring evidence.

He claimed that 50,000 flats were left to decay solely because Kejriwal insisted on renaming the flats after himself and sought personal credit for the Central Government's project.

The Delhi BJP chief stated that the Central government allocated around Rs 12,000 crore for constructing these flats for sanitation workers and the poor. However, even after being elected as Chief Minister thrice, Kejriwal neglected their allotment to the needy and, instead, made hollow promises of building new flats.

Sachdeva assured that once a BJP-led government comes to power in Delhi, the party will repair these flats just as the Central government has built solid houses for four crore rural and urban citizens across India.

Highlighting the Modi government's contribution, he mentioned that“Swabhimaan Apartments” were gifted to Delhi's underprivileged by the Central government.

In contrast, the Kejriwal government ignored a departmental request for Rs 250 crore to renovate these flats, allocating Rs 1 lakh instead.

He added that Kejriwal's“duplicitous” policies, treating the poor solely as a vote bank, stand exposed, and his excuses are now wearing thin.

Chandolia criticised the Kejriwal government for its injustice towards the underprivileged, stating,“Kejriwal did not deliver what he promised and only acted in ways that were detrimental during his tenure.”

Chandolia warned that Kejriwal believes he can continue deceiving Delhi's residents as he has for the past 10 years but he may not succeed.