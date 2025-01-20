Ukraine, Britain, Lithuania Launch System To Track Stolen Grain

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At the Berlin Ministers' Conference, Ukraine's of Agrarian Policy and Food Vitalii Koval signed an updated Memorandum with his British and Lithuanian counterparts to implement the Grain Verification Scheme (GVS). This scheme aims to address and prevent the illegal export of Ukrainian grain from the occupied territories.

That is according to the press service of the of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine , as reported by Ukrinform.

Koval described the Memorandum as the first step in the long-term strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom, which will serve as a basis for cooperation over the next century.

“The pilot implementation of this initiative will take place in Lithuania – in the port of Klaipeda, which will become a key hub for verifying the origin of Ukrainian agricultural products,” Vitalii Koval said.

According to the Ukrainian minister, the GVS will allow to identify stolen grain and stop its illegal transportation.

The the agreement also provides for an innovative database from the UK: advanced technologies for determining the place of cultivation will help protect the interests of Ukrainian farmers and market transparency.

Koval expressed gratitude to international partners for their trust and support, emphasizing that this cooperation between Ukraine, Britain, and Lithuania strengthens transparency in the agricultural market and protects the interests of Ukrainian farmers.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine and the United Kingdom signed a historic 100-year agreement to enhance military and economic collaboration.