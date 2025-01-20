عربي


Economy Ministry Honors January 20 Martyrs On National Mourning Day

1/20/2025 6:11:15 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The staff of the Ministry of Economy visited the Alley of Martyrs on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of January 20 - the Day of National Mourning, Azernews reports.

It was emphasized that the dear memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan's independence, territorial integrity, and Sovereignty was commemorated with deep respect and gratitude, as bouquets of flowers were laid on their graves.

January 20, 1990, stands as a symbol of the struggle for freedom and the unyielding will of the heroic Azerbaijani people. This date not only accelerated the process of national awakening but also played a crucial role in the restoration of the Azerbaijani state's independence. It has left an eternal mark on the historical memory of the nation, and the cherished memory of the martyrs will forever live in the hearts of the Azerbaijani people.

AzerNews

