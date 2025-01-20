Economy Ministry Honors January 20 Martyrs On National Mourning Day
Date
1/20/2025 6:11:15 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
The staff of the Ministry of Economy visited the Alley of
Martyrs on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of January 20 - the
Day of National Mourning, Azernews reports.
It was emphasized that the dear memory of the martyrs who
sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan's independence, territorial
integrity, and Sovereignty was commemorated with deep respect and
gratitude, as bouquets of flowers were laid on their graves.
January 20, 1990, stands as a symbol of the struggle for freedom
and the unyielding will of the heroic Azerbaijani people. This date
not only accelerated the process of national awakening but also
played a crucial role in the restoration of the Azerbaijani state's
independence. It has left an eternal mark on the historical memory
of the nation, and the cherished memory of the martyrs will forever
live in the hearts of the Azerbaijani people.
MENAFN20012025000195011045ID1109108243
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.