Stuttgart Eyeing Champions League Progress Ahead Of Crucial Bratislava Showdown

(MENAFN- IANS) Berlin (Germany), Jan 20 (IANS) Riding high in the national league, last season's runner-up VfB Stuttgart now face a decisive clash against Slovan Bratislava in the on Tuesday. With hopes of advancing to the tournament's round hanging in the balance, sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth emphasised the pressure on the team.

"We all know we have to deliver," he said ahead of the crucial match this Tuesday evening. The demands of juggling four competitions have stretched the youngest squad in Germany's top flight to its limits, reports Xinhua.

Alongside league commitments, Stuttgart are contending with German Cup and Champions League duties, all while dealing with multiple national team call-ups. Coach Sebastian Hoeness is tasked with balancing his squad's heavy workload while keeping all their options alive across these competitions.

Despite the challenges, Stuttgart have shown resilience, reaching the last eight in the German Cup and climbing to fourth in the league. As Hoeness navigates these pressures, the team's remaining Champions League fixtures require careful management. "We are still in the phase of adjusting. The club and team are growing, but at the same time face tempting challenges," said CEO Alexander Wehrle.

Stuttgart's success has drawn attention not only for their league performances but also for their well-coordinated squad, featuring several players who have worked their way up from second-tier roles to top-tier performers. Seven players received call-ups to Germany's national team by coach Julian Nagelsmann in 2023 and 2024, further complicating their schedules.

Among the standout names are Jamie Leweling, Joshua Vagnoman, Angelo Stiller, and Chris Fuhrich, alongside goalkeeper Alexander Nubel, defender Maximilian Mittelstadt, and striker Deniz Undav. The latter, in particular, has been a revelation, netting 13 goals in all competitions this season and becoming a fan favorite.

Despite their growing ambitions, Stuttgart's primary focus remain on maintaining a lofty position in the Bundesliga. Undav, who has become a key figure in the squad, spoke about the team's confidence, saying, "We have gained strength, stability, and confidence, both in the back and upfront. That allows us to think about the next round in the Champions League."

However, coach Hoeness, the son of former Bayern Munich striker Dieter Hoeness and nephew of Bayern board member Uli Hoeness, is keeping expectations grounded. "We don't talk about next season's Champions League qualification; we are looking at our options game by game. And now, it is Bratislava," the 42-year-old stated, signalling that all attention is focused on the task at hand.

As Stuttgart push for a place in the Champions League knockout stages, their ability to manage their squad's workload in these crucial weeks could define their season.