Adjust Brings Two All-New Adjustable Vapes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "mysweet and mysour build upon the adjustment feature inherited from their predecessors, myflavor and mycool. The latter two empower users to fine-tune flavor ratio and coolness. Adjust products are tailored for those who are looking for a bespoke vaping experience, all about putting control in the hands of users," said Alexandria Garcia, Product Designer of Adjust. "We have a range of innovative products coming soon, making sure every adult vaper enjoys satisfaction."

With six sought-after flavors, mysweet enables adult vapers to modify the taste to their preference and easily switch to savor the flavors in four sweetness levels, with the help of side button.

mysour features an exciting burst of sour, mixed-fruity flavors, including Sour Blue Razz Ice, Sour Grapple, Sour Island, Sour Pinkberry, and Sour Peach Raspberry - each offering a refreshing and bold twist on American adult vapers' favorite fruit combinations. With a simple press on side button, users can adjust the sourness level, ensuring each puff is perfectly calibrated to their taste buds.

In addition to flavor profile adjustment, mysweet and myflavor tailor a tri-level switch to select vaping modes with adjustable power and airflow, offering satisfaction to every palate.

Both mysweet and mysour devices are integrated with an interactive side screen that displays vaping mode, battery life, and e-liquid level in a real-time manner. The side screens offer a captivating visual effect of sugar cube, and lemon icons dropping with each puff or button press. These icons dynamically reflect the intensity of sweetness and sourness, adding an interactive element to the vaping experience.

With a 20 ml liquid capacity, both products deliver up to 40,000 puffs for an extended session.

Additionally, mysweet and mysour boast bite-friendly mouthpieces, enhancing users' comfort while offering the added benefit of hands-free convenience, allowing for enjoyment on-the-go.

About Adjust

Avant-garde vaping brand Adjust is committed to redefining vaping by personalizing vaping experience. With bold product innovations, Adjust embraces a spirit of adventure, continuously exploring the frontiers of tastes and senses to meet evolving needs. Its diverse product portfolio offers an extraordinary variety of vaping experience, unlocking endless possibilities for adult vapers.

