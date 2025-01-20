Explaining: New Sanctions From NSDC, Inauguration In U.S., New Treaty Between Russia, Iran

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security pursues efforts to provide a brief explanation to foreign audiences on the current topics of particular interest as regards Ukraine.

NEW SANCTIONS BY THE NATIONAL SECURITY AND DEFENSE COUNCIL (NSDC)

On January 19, President Volodymyr Zelensky enacted the NSDC's decision on personal sanctions, including the revocation of state awards.

● Among the 18 sanctioned individuals are politicians such as MP Nestor Shufrych, former MPs Yevheniy Murayev and Petro Symonenko.

● MP Yuriy Boyko was stripped of all state awards, including the title of Hero of Ukraine.

● Businessman Kostiantyn Hryhoryshyn had his assets frozen under the sanctions.

● Others sanctioned include collaborator artist Rozhena Rublyova, propagandist Svitlana Kryukova, and chess player-turned-traitor Sergey Karjakin.

● The sanctions are imposed for a 10-year period, while the revocation of state awards is permanent.

U.S. PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION

On January 20, Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States in Washington, D.C.

● Ukraine respects the choice of the American people made during the November 2024 presidential elections.

● Russian attempts to interfere in the U.S. elections and create chaos failed, as the White House transition proceeded smoothly.

● Kyiv is confident that the U.S. will remain a reliable ally Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression.

● Trump adheres to the principle of“peace through strength”, emphasizing the need to compel aggressors into honest diplomacy.

● Following his inauguration, Trump is expected to intensify efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

NEW TREATY BETWEEN RUSSIA AND IRAN

On January 17, Russia and Iran signed a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty.

● The treaty strengthens Moscow-Tehran ties in economic, technological, cultural, and-most critically-military areas.

● In 2024, Russia signed a similar agreement with North Korea, further solidifying an alliance of dictatorships, often referred to as the“axis of evil” along the Moscow-Tehran-Pyongyang line.

● This alliance provides Moscow with additional military resources for its war against Ukraine, including Iranian drones, North Korean missiles, and infantry.

● Moscow also seeks to bolster its global standing as it faces international isolation following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

● The deepening of military cooperation between Russia and Iran poses threats not only to Ukraine but also to the Middle East