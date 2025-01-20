DPS Modern Indian School Becomes First And Only Indian School With Five-Year QNSA Accreditation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: DPS-Modern Indian School has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first and only Indian school to receive the prestigious QNSA Accreditation for five years.

This exceptional accomplishment accentuates a collective commitment to excellence in education and the relentless pursuit of high standards that define the institution.

This prestigious recognition not only validates the school's unwavering dedication to academic and co-curricular excellence but also places it at the forefront of educational institutions in the region. As DPS Modern Indian School continues to lead by example, it reaffirms its mission to foster holistic development and nurture future-ready global citizens.