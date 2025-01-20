Electric Vehicle Relays Market To Reach $7.5 Bn By 2034, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major electric vehicle relays participants include ABB, Bosch, Denso, Forvia Hella, Fujitsu, Littlefuse, Mitsubishi, Omron, Panasonic, TE Connectivity.

The electric vehicle relays market valuation is predicted to exceed USD 7.5 billion by 2034, reported in a research analysis by Global Market Insights

The increasing adoption of electric worldwide is the primary driver of market growth, supported by rising environmental awareness and policies promoting zero-emission vehicles.

Stringent safety standards in the automotive industry fuel the demand for advanced relay systems. Regulatory bodies have established specific requirements for EV components to ensure safe operation, particularly for high-voltage systems. These standards emphasize the need for relays with high isolation capabilities, protection against electrical faults, and emergency power shut-off features. Consequently, manufacturers are investing in the development of innovative relay solutions that comply with these regulations, ensuring consistent market demand.

The electric vehicle relays market is segmented by product into mechanical relays, relay modules, solid-state relays, and contactor relays. Mechanical relays held a 45% share in 2024 and are projected to generate USD 3 billion by 2034. EVs operate under extreme conditions involving high voltages, temperature fluctuations, and constant vibrations, necessitating robust and reliable relays. Advanced engineering and rigorous quality testing ensure that mechanical relays meet durability requirements, achieving a lifecycle of over one million switching cycles and enhancing overall vehicle safety.

Based on propulsion type, the electric vehicle relays market is categorized into plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), and battery electric vehicles (BEVs). The BEV segment is expected to reach USD 3 billion by 2034. Smart relays with integrated sensors and digital connectivity transform relay functionality in BEVs, enabling real-time performance monitoring and predictive maintenance. These features help reduce operational downtime and minimize repair costs, driving their adoption in modern electric drivetrains.

China electric vehicle relay market accounted for 40% in 2024. As the largest EV market globally, China has witnessed exponential growth in EV adoption, with these vehicles comprising a significant share of new car sales. Strong consumer demand, coupled with supportive government policies and infrastructure development, is driving the need for high-performance EV components, including advanced relay systems.

The global electric vehicle relays market is poised for substantial growth, driven by technological advancements, regulatory compliance, and the accelerating shift toward sustainable transportation. Manufacturers focus on innovation to meet evolving industry needs and ensure safe, efficient, and reliable EV operations.

