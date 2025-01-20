Manchester United's struggles continue with 3-1 defeat to Brighton

(MENAFN) Manchester United's season has taken another hit after a 3-1 defeat at home to Brighton in the Premier League.



The team suffered a frustrating loss with goals from Yankuba Minteh, Kaoru Mitoma, and Georginio Rutter at Old Trafford on Sunday, marking their 10th league defeat of the season. Bruno Fernandes scored for United from the penalty spot, but goalkeeper Andre Onana's blunder, when he mishandled a routine low cross, allowed Rutter to score from the rebound.



This defeat was United's seventh in 15 matches under new manager Ruben Amorim, underscoring the tough task ahead for the Portuguese coach to turn around the fortunes of the club.



Brighton moved up to ninth place with 34 points, just four points behind the top four, while United are in 13th place with 26 points from 22 games. Brighton have now won six of their last seven league encounters with United, including their last three visits to Old Trafford.

