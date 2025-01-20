Azerbaijan-Iran Joint Economic Commission Meeting To Be Held In Tehran
The 16th meeting of the Joint Economic Commission of Azerbaijan
and Iran will be held in Tehran on January 21 and 22,
Azernews reports, citing the Iranian Ministry of
Roads and Urban Development.
According to the information, the meeting will be chaired by
Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzana Sadiq and
Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev. A 40-member
delegation from Azerbaijan will participate in the meeting.
Various economic issues, including transport, banking,
investment, energy, tourism, and other topics, will be discussed.
After the discussions conclude on January 22, a cooperation
document is expected to be signed.
