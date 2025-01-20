(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President-elect Donald announced plans to revive TikTok in the United States through an executive order. The news broke on January 19, 2025, as reported by multiple sources including CNBC, Reuters, and The New York Times. Trump aims to delay the ban and proposes a 50-50 joint venture between ByteDance and U.S. investors.



The TikTok saga began when passed a law requiring ByteDance to sell its U.S. operations. Concerns over national security and data privacy fueled the legislation. The Supreme Court upheld the ban on January 17, 2025, rejecting TikTok's First Amendment challenge. This decision forced the app to go dark for its 170 million American users.



Trump's intervention comes at a crucial moment for the popular social media platform. He plans to issue an executive order on January 20, 2025, his inauguration day. The order will extend the deadline for TikTok's divestiture and shield companies from liability for keeping the app operational.



The president-elect's proposal raises eyebrows in Washington and Silicon Valley. Trump suggests a joint venture with 50% U.S. ownership. This arrangement aims to address national security concerns while preserving TikTok's presence in America. Critics question the legality and feasibility of such a deal.







TikTok's importance extends beyond entertainment. The app contributes significantly to the U.S. economy. It generates billions in revenue and supports millions of small businesses and content creators. A permanent ban could disrupt this thriving ecosystem and impact countless livelihoods.



The proposed joint venture faces numerous challenges. Chinese authorities may oppose the deal, citing concerns over technology transfer. U.S. lawmakers worry about potential loopholes in data protection. The structure and governance of such a partnership remain unclear.

Trump's TikTok Resurrection: A 50-50 Joint Venture Proposal Sparks Controversy

Trump's stance on TikTok has evolved since his first term. He initially sought to ban the app but now positions himself as its savior. This shift reflects the complex interplay of politics, technology, and national security in the digital age.



The TikTok controversy highlights broader issues in U.S.-China relations. It underscores the growing tension between global tech innovation and national security interests. The outcome of this saga could set precedents for future regulation of foreign-owned tech companies.



As the situation unfolds, TikTok users and businesses await clarity. The app's fate hangs in the balance, caught between geopolitical rivalries and regulatory challenges. Trump's proposed solution offers a glimmer of hope, but uncertainties abound.



The coming days will prove critical for TikTok's future in the United States. Stakeholders across the spectrum watch closely as the drama unfolds. The resolution of this issue could reshape the landscape of social media and international tech governance for years to come.







MENAFN20012025007421016031ID1109107306