Al- Takias (The Communal Kitchens): Hands Of Goodness Feeding Hope In Times Of War

(MENAFN- Sudanow Magazine) By: Magdy Abdullah



Khartoum (Sudanow) Despite its harshness, war has revealed the essence of the Sudanese people, characterized by generosity and resilience.

Communal kitchens, known locally as "Takias," are not just collective kitchens; they symbolize solidarity and humanity. They send a message that crises can inspire people to renew social bonds and the rebuild stronger, and resilient communities.

While wars bring horrors and suffering, they sometimes unveil a bright side of society in the form of solidarity and cooperation. Sudan, which is currently experiencing extraordinary circumstances brought by the ongoing war, has witnessed inspiring humanitarian initiatives, most notably the establishment of communal kitchens, or "Takias."

These kitchens have played a pivotal role in assisting those displaced from areas controlled by the Daglo family militia.

The Takias are not a new phenomenon in Sudan; they are deeply rooted in the country's cultural heritage, which is based on generosity and solidarity during times of crisis. These initiatives have evolved into a vital tool for addressing the repercussions of war, with various members of the community actively participating in providing support to the displaced.

Managed collectively, Takias rely on donations by locals, expatriates, and even local organizations. In these Takias daily meals are prepared and distributed free of charge to IDPs who have lost their sources of income and livelihoods. These kitchens are not merely a means of providing food but have become a symbol of social unity, defying divisions and serving as a place for gathering and sharing news among neighbors and acquaintances.

What sets these initiatives apart is the societal cohesion that transcends tribal or regional boundaries. In the face of conflicts that have deepened divisions in Sudan, Takias have emerged even in besieged areas such as El Fashir, capital of North Darfur state. These inspiring experiences demonstrate that the Sudanese people can rise above disagreements and cooperate for the greater good.

Participation Across the Community:

Youth: Assist in preparing and distributing food.

Women: Participate in cooking and overseeing the kitchens.

Men: Provide financial support and supervise the procurement of food supplies.

The areas under rebel control have been the most affected by the war, prompting the civilian population to flee to safer regions. Here, the Takias have played a crucial role in providing daily meals, alleviating the suffering of displaced individuals.Additionally, Takias have contributed to:Strengthening social solidarity.Reducing pressure on humanitarian organizations.Providing a model to emulate in humanitarian crises.Despite their significant success, the Takias face challenges such as a shortage of resources and an increasing number of people in need who require assistance in face of the meager resources available for the Takias.Nevertheless, the community's resolve to sustain these initiatives underscores the depth of the culture of generosity and hospitality.In these circumstances, supporting these initiatives through local and international donations is essential to ensure their sustainability. Documenting and sharing this experience can also inspire other communities worldwide to come together in the face of crises.