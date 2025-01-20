Bad Bunny Says He's“Fully On” Singing Again In Costa Rica

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) Bad Bunny says he's“full on” singing in countries like Costa Rica, Mexico, Chile, and Colombia. He expressed this in a on his social networks in which he talks about the recent release of his album Debí tirar más fotos, which received the highest rating from Rolling Stone magazine.

The publication gave it five stars – the highest – by highlighting that the new album (which came out after Un verano sin ti in 2022) reflects Bad Bunny's maturity, both in his lyrics and in the musical production .

Rolling Stone emphasizes that the album brings together a mix of trap, reggaeton, rock, and electronic music . It is synonymous with the Puerto Rican's ability to reinvent himself and take urban music to innovative territories.

In view of the great reception of the album, Bad Bunny not only announced that he will offer 21 concerts in his native Puerto Rico, of which nine will be exclusive for citizens of the island. He also told the countries in which he will sing“yes or yes” when he goes on tour.

“Thanks to the music and the love that you give me through it, I have had the privilege of traveling and performing in different parts of the world and it is something that I appreciate and like a lot. There are places that I carry in my heart and I would like to return, I will return, like Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica , Colombia,” said Bad Bunny in the video that has close to two million“likes.”

The singer performed at the National Stadium of Costa Rica in 2022 in front of more than 36,000 followers. At the end of this year Bad Bunny will announce the countries he will visit with his new tour, although for now he will not leave Puerto Rico, he said.

Other specialized media also falls in love with the new album of the Puerto Rican and some of the reviews say:

“Joy for the tireless detractors of reggaeton: the year starts with a new work by the current emperor of the genre, time to use all the artillery of common places: that he doesn't know how to sing, that that's not music, that it's garbage, that, that and that”,

The Puerto Rican artist, in addition, does not hide and includes in the album reggaeton of the brave, dirty, with a canonical rhythm and a lot of“chingal” and“bellacona”.“So, prepare the disqualifications and the rough jokes. Others, meanwhile, will enjoy this fabulous album of committed overtones that you can dance, feel, cry and even feel the throbbing pride of the musicians who participate.”-

