Blinken urges Ukraine to continue military efforts in 2022, overriding calls for peace talks

(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken encouraged Ukraine to persist with its military operations against Russia instead of seeking peace talks in 2022, as reported by the New York Times on Saturday.



In the latter part of 2022, General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, recommended that Ukraine take advantage of its military achievements by initiating negotiations with Moscow. Nonetheless, Blinken maintained that Ukraine should continue its offensive, the newspaper stated.



The US diplomat, described as “Less a peacemaker than a war strategist,” often disagreed with more cautious Pentagon officials and advocated for sending advanced weaponry to Ukraine, according to NYT.



Since the conflict intensified in February 2022, Washington has allocated “around $100 billion” to Ukraine, while its allies and partners have contributed an extra $150 billion, Blinken revealed during a January session at the Council on Foreign Relations.



The Biden administration has fast-tracked weapons deliveries to Kyiv ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, who has suggested that he may cut military support to Ukraine in order to focus on domestic issues.



