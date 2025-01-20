Air Defense Forces Shoot Down 22 Russian Drones Over Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Today, January 20, air defense forces shot down 22 Russian drones over the Sumy region.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Today, on January 20, our anti-aircraft gunners shot down 22 enemy UAVs of the Shahed type in the sky over the Sumy region,” the report says.

Since the beginning of 2025, air defense units of the region have intercepted and destroyed 176 Russian drones.

No Russian warships on combat duty in Blackof Azov

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the enemy launched 86 attacks on the Sumy region throughout the day, resulting in 185 explosions and damage to private residences and vehicles.