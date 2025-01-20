AAFT Fashion Students Showcase Creativity With Sustainability At Core

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The AAFT School of and Design organized a remarkable focusing on sustainability in the fashion industry, inaugurating the event with the inspiring words of Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University. Addressing the students, Marwah remarked,“We do not inherit the Earth from our ancestors; we borrow it from our children,” emphasizing the importance of sustainable practices in all spheres of life, particularly in fashion.



The exhibition showcased an array of garments and accessories created by the students, all designed with sustainability as their core theme. From eco-friendly materials to innovative designs promoting minimal waste, the event highlighted the creative and conscious efforts of the budding designers at AAFT.



A large number of students enthusiastically participated, presenting their pieces of art to Sandeep Marwah, who lauded their talent and commitment.“Sustainability is not just a concept; it is a responsibility. The fashion industry, being one of the largest contributors to waste, has a significant role to play in creating a better future. I am proud to see our students taking the lead in this global movement,” he said.



The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Prof. S.G. Babu, Dean of AAFT School of Fashion and Design, who expressed gratitude to all participants and attendees for making the exhibition a grand success.“This event marks a significant step towards raising awareness and integrating sustainability into the fashion education we provide at AAFT,” he noted.



The exhibition was a testament to AAFT's commitment to fostering innovation and social responsibility among its students, setting a benchmark for sustainable practices in the creative industries.



