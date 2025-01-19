Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 10: Ram Charan's Movie Struggle Continues Film Mints Over ₹125

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Game Changer Day 10: Charan and Kiara Advani starrer movie which was released on Janaury 10 is struggling to keep its mark at the box office. Although it had a strong opening with ₹51 crore, the drama directed by S Shankar has seen a consistent decline in its daily since its release.

Game Changer Box Office Day 10

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the Tollywoood movie collected just ₹2.50 crore. After a massive opening of ₹51 crore, the saw a drop as it earned ₹21.6 crore on Day 2, ₹15.9 crore on Day 3, ₹7.65 crore on Day 4, ₹10 crore on Day 5, ₹7 crore on Day 6, ₹4.5 crore on Day 7, and ₹2.75 crore on Day 8. With this, the film's total earning in India stands at ₹125.30 crore net.



Game Changer Worldwide Box Office Day 10

The report states that the political drama raked in ₹176.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office until Day 9. Produced under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, the movie amassed ₹30.25 crore gross in the overseas market and grossed ₹146.25 crore at the domestic box office.