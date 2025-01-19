Get Ready For 'Traitors Dating' A Mind-Bending Speed Dating Experience Inspired By The Hit Show!

(MENAFN- Pressat) London, UK – January 19, 2025 – If you've ever wondered if you have the skills to outwit a liar, then 'Traitors Dating' is the event you've been waiting for! Taking place on Thursday, February 13th, this high-stakes, thrilling twist on traditional speed dating brings the excitement of deception and deduction straight to your dating life. Inspired by the popular BBC show The Traitors, Traitors Dating promises an unforgettable evening of intrigue, quick-thinking, and mind games.

What is Traitors Dating?

Traitors Dating is not your average matchmaking event. Imagine the typical speed dating setup, where singles meet and chat in quick rounds-but with a twist. Each event features one or more“traitors” among the group, whose job it is to lie about everything: their name, their job, their age, and even their life story. The faithful, on the other hand, are tasked with spotting these liars through careful observation and clever questioning. The excitement builds as the faithful try to uncover the deceivers while the traitors do everything they can to remain undetected.

How It Works:

The event kicks off with a series of fast-paced dating rounds, where participants get to know each other one-on-one for 4 minutes at a time. As they converse, the faithful aim to figure out whether they're speaking with someone who is being truthful or someone who's spinning a completely fabricated tale. Is your date really a world-renowned chef or a high-powered lawyer? Or are they just a traitor trying to trick you into believing their story?

At the end of each round, the faithful will mark their scorecard and make a judgment call: Is the person they just spoke to the traitor? Is something just not adding up, or is it all part of the game? Meanwhile, the traitor works tirelessly to maintain their cover, ready to deceive the next person who sits across from them.

The Objective:

The goal of Traitors Dating is simple yet thrilling. The faithful aim to uncover the traitors before the event concludes, while the traitor tries to keep their true identity hidden. At the end of the evening, everyone will come together to reveal their suspicions and see who correctly identified the liar.

The Prize:

Here's the best part: There's a substantial cash prize up for grabs! If the traitor successfully deceives the faithful and avoids being uncovered, they walk away with the prize money. If the faithful manage to spot the liar, they'll share in the spoils. It's a high-stakes game of wits, making Traitors Dating not just a fun social event, but a competitive and exciting experience.

Why You Should Join:

Whether you're a seasoned sleuth or just love a fun challenge, Traitors Dating is unlike anything else. It's not just about meeting new people-it's about testing your instincts, sharpening your intuition, and embracing a little friendly competition. In the end, whether you come for love or the thrill of the game, Traitors Dating guarantees an evening of suspense, laughter, and unforgettable moments.

Event Details:



Date : Thursday, February 13th, 2025

Time : 8:00 PM sharp (arrive 15-30 minutes early for registration)

Location : Zebrano, 18 Greek St, London W1D 4DS

Tickets : £20 - Limited availability book early to avoid disappointment!

Prize : Cash prize for the winning participant Press Contact: Robert Ryall via e-mail at ...

Places are limited, and events like this tend to sell out quickly, so make sure you secure your spot before it's too late. Tickets available at .

Will you outsmart the traitor, or will you be deceived? Don't miss your chance to take part in this one-of-a-kind speed dating adventure.