Viral Video: 'It Was All Yellow...' Car Brings Coldplay Cheer To Mumbai Streets

Viral video: Coldplay fans cannot stop talking about the British rock ever since the India leg of the 'Music of the Spheres' tour began on January 18, with the first concert at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.

But what has got even more attention, is a 'Yellow' coloured Tata Indica car, adorned with the song's lyrics all over, as it made its way to the venue, navigating through the bustling streets of Mumbai. From one of the most iconic lines -“And all the things that you do” to“Look how they shine for you”- the car's body had almost all the song lyrics scribbled on it.

The Yellow car

| Chris Martin and Jasleen Royal perform on 'We Pray' at Coldplay Mumbai concert

“It was all yellow...” any fan passing by the car could hear one of the best Coldplay songs 'Yellow' blasting at full volume. The videos of the car have now gone viral on social media.

Coldplay concert on wheels

“ Felt like a mini concert thanks to this yellow car legend,” one user posted on X, along with a video of the Yellow car.

Another viral video showed the car parked on a quiet street, with the song 'Yellow' playing on full volume. Several fans who were on their way to the concert also spotted the car bringing Coldplay vibes to the streets.

Netizens go gaga over Yellow car

Several other Coldplay fans from other regions of India could not contain their excitement upon seeing the video of the Yellow car.

“ Coldplay's concert starts here, on these streets,” posted one user.

“ Every turn in this Yellow car is a concert moment,” chimed in another social media user.