ITC Joins Hands With DPIIT To Drive Start-Up Innovation In Manufacturing Sector

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 16 (KNN) The Department for of and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has established a strategic partnership with ITC Limited to support sector start-ups, as announced in a statement on Wednesday.

The collaboration aims to leverage ITC's extensive and industry expertise to enhance DPIIT's nationwide start-up support initiatives.

The memorandum of understanding outlines several key focus areas, including the implementation of digital platforms for manufacturing execution systems, integration of solutions, and development of energy storage systems.

These technological advancements will be deployed through start-up-driven solutions across manufacturing facilities.

Sumeet Kumar Jarangal, Director, Start-up India, emphasised that the partnership would streamline market access for start-ups, enabling them to develop viable solutions tailored to specific organisational requirements.

Adding to this, Anil Rajput, Corporate Affairs President, ITC highlighted the partnership's dual focus on digital transformation for operational excellence and renewable energy expansion to enhance ITC's sustainability efforts.

DPIIT joint secretary Sanjiv expressed optimism about the collaboration's potential, stating that the partnership would foster scalable solutions and transformative growth while ensuring a supportive ecosystem for start-ups.

This alliance represents a significant step toward modernising India's manufacturing sector through start-up innovation.

(KNN Bureau)