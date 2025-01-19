Saudi Sports For All Federation To Launch International Sporting Events In February 2025, Uniting SFA Expo And Riyadh Marathon

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) has announced a new initiative which will take place from February 5-8, 2025, combining two major events: the SFA and Riyadh Marathon. This innovative initiative aligns with SFA's mission to inspire healthier lifestyles and foster community engagement through physical activity.

The Saudi Sports for All Federation is set to launch SFA Expo at JAX District from February 5 to 7, 2025 while the Riyadh Marathon will take place on February 8, 2025. The Riyadh Marathon 2025 participants' bib numbers and race kits will be distributed at the SFA Expo from February 5 to 7, ensuring a seamless preparation experience for all participants.

SFA Expo represents a unique occasion, highlighting sports, health, and fitness. It includes many interactive zones dedicated to various engagements. Among these zones are“Regain”, focusing on expert talks and engaging panel discussions;“Reclaim”, emphasizing fitness and physical activity;“Reset”, inspiring personal well-being and mental health;“Reconnect”, featuring industry trends, technology, and innovations;“Recharge”, promoting healthy living and nutrition; and“Replay”, offering activities for children and families. The first edition of SFA Expo successfully attracted over 12,000 visitors, with participation from more than 58 exhibitors, over 13 Saudi federations, and more than 60 speakers, underscoring its appeal as a global hub for fitness and health. The Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB) has renewed its partnership as the presenting partner for the 2025 Riyadh Marathon. Building on the remarkable success of the previous edition, which saw participation from over 20,000 runners from 125 countries, with Saudis making up a record 58%, the marathon will feature four race categories: the full marathon (42 km), half marathon (21 km), a 10 km race, and a 4 km family run.





The marathon, which is organized by the SFA, is directly supported by the Ministry of Sport and the Saudi Arabian Olympic and Paralympic Committee. It also enjoys direct coordination with the Saudi Arabian Athletics Federation and many success partners to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, President of SFA, said:“The launch of the Saudi Sports for All Federation's events, combining SFA Expo and the 2025 Riyadh Marathon, represents a significant step forward in our mission to make physical activity a cornerstone of daily life in the Kingdom. We will not only celebrate athletic excellence but also provide a platform for our community to explore new sports and embrace healthier lifestyles.”

Ms. Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini, Managing Director of the SFA, said:“Bringing our events together under one umbrella will create a dynamic, engaging experience for all attendees. Whether you are an elite athlete, a fitness enthusiast, or simply someone looking to lead a healthier lifestyle, this initiative will offer something for everyone.”

In line with the SFA's goals, structured by Vision 2030, SFA Expo and Riyadh Marathon will bring thousands together to celebrate physical activity, and crucially promote fitness as a key aspect of Saudi Arabia's social fabric. SFA Expo is the only event of its kind in the Kingdom, and the Riyadh Marathon is considered its first full official marathon, which has received the 'World Athletics Elite Label Road Race' classification since its inception.

More details regarding the venues, marathon route, and sponsors will be announced in the coming months.

About the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA)The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA), a proactive community sport and wellness organization founded to promote a healthy lifestyle in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, aims to provide access to opportunities for all members of society to practice physical activity. Partnering with government organizations, sports delivery bodies, sports federations, and the wider public and private sector to achieve its goals, the SFA focuses on increasing physical activity and health and wellness metrics across the country. Physical activity is achieved by advancing four strategic priorities: education; community and volunteering; fitness and wellbeing; and campaigns and promotion. The SFA does this by designing and deploying recreational sports programs tailored for women, men, youth, the elderly, and persons with disabilities across Saudi Arabia.