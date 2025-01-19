عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
They Will Work Only Together: Sybiha Names Two Ways To Make Russia Stop War

They Will Work Only Together: Sybiha Names Two Ways To Make Russia Stop War


1/19/2025 3:10:22 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha believes that any plan that would force Russia to stop its aggression and accept a just peace should include serious steps aimed at increasing the cost of war for Moscow.

He said this on the social Network X , Ukrinform reports.

“There are two major sets of measures: economic and military. They will only work together and they must be applied with maximum decisiveness,” Sybiha wrote.

According to the minister, maximum economic and military pressure includes tough sanctions, full use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine, and providing Ukraine with specific military assistance in sufficient quantity and time to allow Ukrainian soldiers to conduct successful military operations.

Read also: Sybiha announces opening of Albanian Embassy in Ukrain

As Ukrinform previously reported, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk and Speaker of the Saeima of the Republic of Latvia Daiga Mierina discussed increasing pressure on Russia, including the preparation of the 16th sanctions package.

MENAFN19012025000193011044ID1109106517


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search