They Will Work Only Together: Sybiha Names Two Ways To Make Russia Stop War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Foreign Andrii Sybiha believes that any plan that would force Russia to stop its aggression and accept a just peace should include serious steps aimed at increasing the cost of war for Moscow.

He said this on the social X , Ukrinform reports.

“There are two major sets of measures: economic and military. They will only work together and they must be applied with maximum decisiveness,” Sybiha wrote.

According to the minister, maximum economic and military pressure includes tough sanctions, full use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine, and providing Ukraine with specific military assistance in sufficient quantity and time to allow Ukrainian soldiers to conduct successful military operations.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk and Speaker of the Saeima of the Republic of Latvia Daiga Mierina discussed increasing pressure on Russia, including the preparation of the 16th sanctions package.