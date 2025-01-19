Rapido's 500-City Expansion Announcement At Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 To Revolutionize Urban Mobility

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, January 17, 2025: India's urban landscape is set for a significant transformation as leading urban mobility platform, Rapido, announces its ambitious 500-city expansion plan at the Bharat Mobility 2025, starting from January 17th. The company's presence at the expo will showcase its commitment to connecting communities and fostering economic empowerment through accessible and convenient transportation solutions.



Building on its current operations in over 120 cities and having facilitated over 200 crore rides, the expansion will roll out in phases. Beginning in February with Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Rajasthan, the initiative will progressively extend affordable mobility options to new states, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and others. This strategic approach aims to cater to the diverse transportation needs of a rapidly developing Bharat. Captains on the platform have earned a total of ₹15,111 crore since inception, and the platform facilitates 3.6 million rides daily.



"The Bharat Mobility Expo provides a vital platform to discuss the future of transportation in India," said Pavan Guntupalli, Co-founder, Rapido. "We're excited to share our vision and demonstrate how technology can create positive social and economic impact. With over 1.3 crore Captains earning over 15,000 crore rupees on the platform, our expansion to 500 cities is a testament to our commitment to empowering individuals and building a more connected India. We look forward to engaging with stakeholders at the expo and collaborating to shape a more accessible and sustainable future for urban mobility."



The Bharat Mobility Expo serves as a critical forum for industry leaders, policymakers, and the public to discuss and shape the future of transportation. The company's participation underscores its dedication to innovation, accessibility, and its role in building a more mobile and connected India. Visitors to the stall can explore initiatives across our Bike, Auto, and Cab services. The company's focus on safety and customer experience will also be highlighted. These initiatives showcase the platform's contribution to creating over 1.8 million earning opportunities within the gig economy. The company's innovative technology, focused on enhancing customer experience and safety, will also be a key highlight.

