Kuwait, Mongolia Sign Bilateral Agreement On Air Transport
1/19/2025 8:12:18 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) signed a bilateral agreement with Mongolia on Sunday to regulate air transport between the two countries.
The agreement establishes legal frameworks for designating airlines, operational mechanisms, and technical aspects related to aviation security and safety.
In a statement to KUNA, President of DGCA, sheikh Humoud Mubarak Al-Humoud Al-Sabah emphasized that the agreement aims to ensure safe aviation operations between Kuwait and Mongolia, which enhances joint cooperation in the aviation sector.
Sheikh Humoud added that the agreement focuses on implementing the legal and technical measures necessary for airline operations at Kuwait International to ensure the safety and security of passengers.
He noted that this agreement was part of Kuwait's broader efforts to establish similar agreements with various countries in the near future, aiming to strengthen the aviation sector, and promote tourism in Kuwait.
On his part, State secretary of Ministry of Roads and Transport, Sandagdorj Batbold expressed his satisfaction with the agreement, stating that this would have a positive impact on trade and tourism between Kuwait and Mongolia.
He added that it will further strengthen bilateral relations and contribute to achieving mutual interests. (end)
