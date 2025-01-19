Hamas reaffirms its commitment to terms of ceasefire agreement

(MENAFN) Hamas reaffirmed its commitment to the terms of a ceasefire agreement but explained that the delay in handing over the list of prisoners to be released was due to technical issues on the ground. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu’s office conducted a security assessment overnight, indicating that the release of the prisoners was essential for the ceasefire to begin as planned at 8:30 a.m.



Netanyahu instructed the Israeli military to hold off on the ceasefire until the list of three prisoners was received, and the Israeli reported that Hamas had not yet provided the names. According to an Israeli official, the ceasefire would not commence until the prisoner list was delivered.



The first day of the agreement includes the withdrawal of Israeli forces from residential areas, a 12-hour suspension of Israeli air traffic over Gaza, and the commencement of humanitarian aid to Gaza, with 600 trucks expected to deliver supplies daily. The exchange of detainees and prisoners will begin in phases, as outlined in the agreement.

