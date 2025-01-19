Devotees Happy With Adani Group's Work At Maha Kumbh

(MENAFN- IANS) Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 19 (IANS) The Adani Group and ISKCON have set a target of distributing Mahaprasad to one lakh devotees daily during the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Sangam city Prayagraj. The Adani Group is also giving the Aarti Sangrah of Gita Press to the devotees coming here.

The devotees coming for the Mahakumbh have lauded the initiative of the Adani Group.

Mamta Pandey, a devotee from Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, told IANS: "The Aarti Sangrah has been given by the Adani Group, which is a very good thing. This step is good for the Hindus coming here, as it can be used in bhajan kirtan in the morning and evening. "

"Very good work is being done by the Adani Group. We are very happy to receive the Aarti Sangrah and it is good to know about Adani too. It is a good thing that food is being given to the poor and religious work is also being done by them, which is a good step," she said.

Kusum Singh, a devotee from Sonbhadra, said, "Aarti Sangrah is being distributed at the Mahakumbh by the Adani Group. At the same time, there is also a system of bhandara. He (Adani) is doing very well and it is good work for Sanatan Dharma. I express my gratitude to them. "

Magazines and books related to Sanatan culture are being distributed by the Adani Group. Camps have been set up by the Adani Group in the Mahakumbh Mela area.

Free food is being provided to people through Adani Group and ISKCON in Mahakumbh. The Adani-ISKCON initiative at the Mahakumbh has also strengthened the local economy. Vegetables and other ingredients are purchased in large quantities every day, giving priority to women vendors.

The concept of green food and clean food has been adopted in Mahakumbh. Completely organic ingredients are being used in cooking and serving. Three lakh leaf plates are used every day, which are safe for the environment. Green fuel is also being used for cooking.