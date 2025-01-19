Maha Govt Stays Appointments Of Nashik & Raigad District Guardian Ministers

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) The Maharashtra on Sunday stayed the appointments of guardian ministers of Nashik and Raigad districts till further orders in the wake of strong objection raised by Shiv Sena.

The government on Saturday appointed for Water Resources Girish Mahajan (BJP) as the Nashik district guardian minister while Minister for Women and Child Welfare Aditi Tatkare (NCP) as the Raigad district guardian minister.

However, Shiv Sena, which had staked its claim over these two districts, on Sunday not only disapproved of these appointments but also hinted that it may create problems in the smooth running of the coalition government despite having a roaring majority.

School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse (Shiv Sena) was keen to become the Nashik district guardian minister while EGS minister Bharat Gogawale (Shiv Sena) had never hidden his ambition to become the Raigad district guardian minister.

Bhuse was the Nashik district guardian minister during the Eknath Shinde-led government while Gogawale had opposed leaving the post of Raigad district guardian minister to NCP.

Shiv Sena ministers Uday Samant, and Gukabrao Patil along with Bhuse and Gogawale today openly expressed displeasure over the appointments of Mahajan and Tatkare as the Nashik and Raigad district guardian ministers respectively.

A large number of supporters of Gogawale from his Mahad assembly constituency on Saturday night had staged protests and threatened to give mass resignations.

Shiv Sena ministers took up the issue with DCM and party chief leader Eknath Shinde demanding that the appointments of Nashik and Raigad district guardian ministers be reconsidered.

Considering Shiv Sena's strong objection, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who has already reached Davos to participate in the World Economic Forum summit, reportedly asked the General Administration Department to stay the appointments of Nashik and Raigad district guardian ministers.

Subsequently, the General Administration Department deputy secretary Dilip Deshpande issued the government resolution staying these appointments.

On Saturday, the government announced the appointments of district guardian ministers and co-district guardian ministers for 36 districts ahead of Republic Day.

Even though Fadnavis had expanded his cabinet on December 15 last year, the appointments of district guardian ministers were delayed due to claims and counterclaims made by BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP.

It is for the first time in the state a post of co-district guardian minister has been created to accommodate the cabinet ministers and ministers of the state to avoid differences during the functioning of the MahaYuti government.

Meanwhile, the government has issued another notification on the flag hoisting to be done by the district guardian ministers on Republic Day. However, with the stay on the appointments of Nashik and Raigad district guardian ministers, the government will have to depute new ministers for flag hoisting.