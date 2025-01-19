Value of Iran’s on-oil exports to Türkiye reach USD5.2B in 9 months

(MENAFN) Iran exported non-oil goods worth USD5.2 billion to Türkiye during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20–December 21, 2024), according to the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA). Foroud Asgari reported that Türkiye ranked as Iran's fourth-largest export destination during this period, highlighting the strong trade ties between the two countries.



In addition to exports, Türkiye also played a significant role as a source of imports for Iran. Türkiye was Iran’s third-largest source of imports, with goods valued at USD8.9 billion being shipped to Iran during the same nine-month period. This underscores the importance of bilateral trade between the two nations, particularly in terms of the flow of goods in both directions.



Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mining, and Trade, Mohammad Atabak, has emphasized the need for stronger trade relations with Türkiye, advocating for the establishment of a preferential trade agreement and the removal of tariff barriers. During a meeting in mid-December 2024 with Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat, Atabak pointed out that the current trade volume does not fully reflect the potential of the two countries' economic partnership.



Atabak stressed that implementing bilateral agreements, reviving preferential trade, and increasing interactions would provide a foundation for expanding trade between Iran and Türkiye. He also noted the deep cultural and historical ties that should support stronger economic relations, expressing optimism about progress in their joint cooperation framework. This initiative, aligned with the terms of the two countries’ Joint Economic Committee, is expected to play a crucial role in significantly boosting trade relations.

MENAFN19012025000045015839ID1109105773