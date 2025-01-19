Gurugram: Minister Visits Proposed Route Of Metro Expansion

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Jan 19 (IANS) As part of the process of Metro expansion between Millennium City Center to ​​City in Gurugram, Haryana's and Commerce Rao Narbir Singh on Sunday visited the proposed route of expansion with the officials of Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) GMDA and gave them necessary guidelines.

The process of making the DPR of the Metro project is ongoing. Special attention will be given to the general public facilities under the minister's guidelines.

Singh inspected the entire proposed route and instructed the officials to take the work of Metro forward at a fast pace keeping in mind the convenience of the people.

Apart from this, while instructing the officials, he said that people should not face any kind of inconvenience during the construction of Metro and the traffic should run smoothly, a good plan should also be made in that regard.

"Whenever a big construction infrastructure is built, the officials should make such a plan that it lasts for a long time and people get benefits. In this entire project, special care should be taken that the existing services like drainage system, electricity, drinking water, sewerage and other important facilities in the proposed route should be disturbed as little as possible," he said.

The Cabinet minister also instructed the GMDA officials that whatever construction work the authority has to do with this project regarding the flyover or underpass should also run parallel to the metro construction work.

While giving instructions to freeze the alignment work on the proposed route in a month, he said that the officials should take special care of this entire work and that the drainage system of Gurugram should not be affected in any way during this entire process.

Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini has already held a meeting with the concerned officials in Gurugram in December about the project in which it was told to the officials that the detailed project report (DPR) of the metro rail running between Millennium City to Cyber ​​City, Gurugram has been approved by the Central and Haryana governments.

In the meeting, the officials said that the construction work of the metro expansion in Gurugram will start on May 1, 2025. There will be a total of 27 stations on this 28.50 km long metro rail line and a depot will also be built, out of which 8 stations will be model stations. Rs 896.19 crore will be spent on this project by the Central government and Rs 4556.53 crore by the Haryana government.

The metro will also be based on CBTC, i.e. Communication-Based Train Control Signal, and the maximum speed will be 80 km per hour. Initially, three coaches will be installed in this metro connectivity, and after that, it will be increased to six coaches.