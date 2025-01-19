Kuwait Amir Receives Crown Prince, PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Sunday at Al-Seif Palace His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.
His Highness the Amir also received at Al-Seif Palace His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (end)
