Rosmerta Technologies Secures Tender to Establish 21 Automated Testing Stations a Maharashtra in five years

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 17 January 2025 – Rosmerta Technologies, a leader in mobility solutions, has secured a tender worth INR 400 crore to set up 21 Automated Testing Stations (ATS) across Maharashtra, solidifying its position as a pioneer in road safety innovations. This landmark project aligns with the Government of India’s commitment to ensuring road safety through technology-driven solutions. The tender entails that these stations will come up in the state over the next five years.



India’s vehicular population has grown significantly, reaching 354 million by 2022, according to MoRTH. In 2023-24 alone, 28.4 million vehicles were produced, contributing 6.8% to India’s GDP and 40% to manufacturing GDP. Despite this growth, India also reports 1.5–1.6 lakh annual road fatalities, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced vehicular safety measures. In response, the government introduced Chapter XI in the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) to mandate the establishment of ATS nationwide, requiring significant investments to standardize and automate roadworthiness testing.

Rosmerta’s scope of work under this tender includes constructing and operating the ATS centers to provide efficient, reliable, and automated testing for public service vehicles. This builds upon Rosmerta's successful implementation and ongoing operation of 10 pilot I&C centers initiated by MoRTH. Rosmerta also executed three centers in Karnataka and has tested over half a million vehicles nationwide. The Maharashtra project represents a significant step forward, with plans to operationalize all 21 centers within a year under the supervision of the State Transport Department.



Mr. Kartick Nagpal, President of Rosmerta Technologies, commented, "At Rosmerta, we view safety as the foundation of sustainable mobility. Winning this tender is a significant step toward realizing our vision of a safer transportation network across India. By leveraging cutting-edge technology in Automated Testing Stations, we aim to provide vehicle owners and operators with the assurance of compliance, while helping the nation tackle the pressing challenge of road safety with greater efficiency and accountability."



This initiative highlights the necessity of government-led financial assistance, akin to the PLI scheme, to expedite the nationwide rollout of ATS infrastructure. It also underscores the importance of a standardized model across states to ensure the authenticity and reliability of testing processes, preventing fraudulent practices seen in some manual systems.

As Maharashtra leads the way with an organized approach to ATS deployment, Rosmerta continues to champion technology-driven solutions for safer, smarter roads. This project is a testament to the company’s enduring partnership with the government and its unwavering focus on building a sustainable and secure future for India’s transportation sector.

In addition to the ATS rollout, Rosmerta will showcase a live demo of the automated testing station at the Bharat Mobility Exhibition from January 17-22, 2025, offering a glimpse into the future of technology-enabled road safety initiatives.







