GreenLine partners with Mondelez to provide sustainable logistics solutions

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 16, 2024: GreenLine Mobility Solutions Ltd, a prominent player in Essar's Green Mobility initiative, has announced a new collaboration with Mondelez International (India) aimed at advancing the company’s sustainability goals through environmentally friendly road logistics. The partnership was formally launched with a flag-off event at Mondelez's Alwar plant in Rajasthan, where LNG-powered trucks will now be used to transport the company’s products within India.



This initiative will significantly contribute to Mondelez's efforts to lower its carbon footprint. By working with GreenLine, the company is furthering its commitment to environmental sustainability and reinforcing its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) objectives. The partnership underscores Mondelez's continued focus on creating a more sustainable future for both the environment and future generations.



Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Anand Mimani, CEO, GreenLine Mobility Solutions Ltd said, “Mondelez International, home to beloved brands like Cadbury, Oreo, and Toblerone, has chosen GreenLine as its partner in sustainability. By transitioning to our LNG-powered trucks, Mondelez demonstrates its commitment to a greener India while enhancing its supply chain efficiency. This partnership sets a new standard for sustainable logistics within the FMCG sector.”



GreenLine’s LNG-powered vehicles offer a cleaner alternative to traditional diesel trucks, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions. To date, the company has successfully cut 8,519 tonnes of carbon emissions. With Mondelez now onboard, GreenLine’s commitment to mitigating the environmental impact of India’s logistics sector is further strengthened. This collaboration not only supports GreenLine’s sustainability goals but also enhances Mondelez's efforts to integrate sustainable practices across its operations.



Both companies are focused on creating a greener future, demonstrating the power of collaboration in addressing the pressing environmental challenges facing the logistics sector.





