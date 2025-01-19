Terra Drone Arabia Showcases Advanced Drone Solutions for Mining at Future Minerals Forum 2025

(MENAFN- Terra Drone Corporation) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — January 16, 2025 — Terra Drone Arabia, a leading provider of drone and AI-powered solutions, participated in the Future Minerals Forum 2025, held from January 14 to 16 at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh. Exhibiting at the Hub of Excellence, Booth TB-02, the company showcased its cutting-edge drone technologies and a portfolio of use cases pertinent to the mining industry, both within Saudi Arabia and internationally.



The Future Minerals Forum serves as a premier platform for global industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to discuss and shape the future of the mining sector. Saudi Arabia, recognizing the strategic importance of minerals in the global energy transition, has been actively investing in its mining sector to diversify the economy and reduce dependence on oil. The Kingdom's Vision 2030 aims to position mining as the third pillar of its industrial growth, with untapped mineral resources estimated at $2.5 trillion.



At the forum, Terra Drone Arabia highlighted its extensive experience in drone applications across various stages of mining operations, including exploration, production, and reclamation. By leveraging advanced drone technology, the company offers solutions that enhance operational efficiency, improve safety, and reduce costs in mining activities.



Mahmoud Attia, Technical & Business Director of Terra Drone Arabia, represented the company at the event. He emphasized the significant role that Terra Drone's solutions can play in the development of Saudi Arabia's mining industry:



"Saudi Arabia's commitment to expanding its mining sector presents a substantial opportunity for technological integration. Terra Drone Arabia's advanced drone solutions are designed to optimize mining operations, from precise exploration surveys to efficient production monitoring and effective reclamation processes. Our global experience positions us to contribute meaningfully to the Kingdom's Vision 2030 objectives, fostering a sustainable and technologically advanced mining industry."



Terra Drone Arabia's participation in the Future Minerals Forum underscores its dedication to supporting Saudi Arabia's mining sector growth. By introducing innovative drone applications and sharing international expertise, the company aims to collaborate with local stakeholders to drive efficiency and sustainability in mining operations.



The company's future plans include establishing local production and R&D facilities, further aligning with Saudi Arabia's localization goals and contributing to job creation within the Kingdom.







MENAFN19012025004579010272ID1109105242